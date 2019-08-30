Neighborworks Columbus receives $75,000 grant from SunTrust

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The NeighborWorks Columbus organization has been recognized by the SunTrust Foundation for their work in the city of Columbus.

As recognition for their service to the community and its surrounding areas, NeighborWorks was awarded the 2019 Lighting the Way Award, as well as a $75,000 grant from SunTrust.

The Lighting the Way Award is given to “select nonprofit organizations that work to build self-sufficient families and more financially confident communities through financial education, financial counseling, career readiness/workforce development, and small business/entrepeneurship,” according to SunTrust.

NeighborWorks Columbus is one of 36 receipients of the Lighting the Way Award in 2019, with grants given totaling $2.7 million.

“The SunTrust Foundation is proud to recognize and support our local nonprofit partners that empower and strengthen the communities they serve,” said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. “NeighborWorks® Columbus is making a meaningful impact with their programs to improve the financial well-being of the people who need it most.”