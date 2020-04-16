New Phenix City grocery store plans to open Friday morning

After a wait that has lasted for almost a year and a half, a new Phenix City grocery store will be opening Friday.

The Aldi on U.S. 280 in north Phenix City plans to allow its first shoppers at 9 a.m. Final preparations were going on inside the store Thursday morning.

It will be Aldi’s second location in the area. There is one on Veterans parkway in Columbus.

The new store sits on a site that was once home to a transmitter tower for a Columbus radio station. It has become prime east Alabama real estate.

“Phenix City has just grown up in this area around the Wal-Mart, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s and it has become one of the most desirable areas in Phenix City,” real estate developer Ernie Smallman said Thursday. “This site was a huge hill, one of the higher points in Phenix City. So, it took several million dollars in grading work to get it down and get it to what you see today. And we are excited Aldi is about to open.”

Smallman had been working to develop the site for almost five years.

A car wash is planned for behind the Aldi’s. That leaves 2.5 acres that is still under development, Smallman said.

Managers working seen inside the store could not comment.

A Culver’s restaurant, which was announced in December 2018, opened late last year on the same site.