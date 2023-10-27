BALDWIN COUNTY — The last of the O’Charley’s locations in south Alabama have officially closed their doors.

The restaurant chain closed its Daphne and Foley locations earlier this week. WKRG News 5 reached out to both Baldwin County locations; however, an automated greeting said the restaurants were closed.

These locations have also been removed from the O’Charley’s website.

The Airport Boulevard location in Mobile closed in June while the Shillinger Road location closed a few weeks later in July.

The chain of casual fine dining restaurants was established in 1971.

