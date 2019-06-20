Opelika manufacturing companies expanding, investing millions and creating new jobs

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced this week, two existing Opelika manufacturing companies – West Fraser, Inc. and Hanwha Advanced Materials America– will be expanding.

Mayor Gary Fuller stated, “We are delighted at the commitment West Fraser and Hanwha are making in our community. The success that warrants additional investment and the creation of additional jobs is proof that both companies have outstanding leaders and staff in place. We are proud to call them partners and thank them for investing in Opelika.”

West Fraser, Inc., will be constructing a new planer mill, which will increase its manufacturing capabilities. West Fraser is one of the largest lumber manufacturers in the United States, with 45 facilities in Western Canada and the southern U.S. They offer sustainable forestry, high-efficiency wood products. The company plans to invest an additional $43 million.

Hanwha will invest an additional $32 million in capital and create 128 new jobs within the next three years. Hanwha has four production bases in the U.S. and manufactures high-quality lightweight composite materials and auto parts.

City of Opelika Economic Development Director, Lori Huguley added, “We are thrilled that these great companies continue to grow and invest in Opelika. Their continued investment is testament to their ongoing success in our community.”