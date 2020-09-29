P.F Chang’s files layoff warnings for SC locations, including Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – P.F. Chang’s has filed WARN notices for potential layoffs for its South Carolina restaurants.
The notice, filed with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, includes restaurants in Myrtle Beach, Mount Pleasant and Greenville.
Statewide, the move could affect about 225 people. The Myrtle Beach property on Farrow Parkway in the Market Common has 75 people that will be affected.
The chain also filed a notice for each of its seven restaurants in North Carolina, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. In other filings, the company states each restaurant could have 75 people affected, indicating further cuts.
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro says it is unknown how long the reduction will last due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurants remain open daily with limited indoor seating capacity, as well as takeout and delivery.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Ashanti Billie murder suspect won’t stand trial, judge rules he can’t be restored to competency
- Woman told to forfeit Second Chance Lottery prize after USPS loses certified mail with ticket inside
- Alabama AG: Former Barbour County Sheriff arrested for violating state ethics laws
- Crash leads to arrest of Ohio man found driving with dead passenger
- ICE deports 59 Mexicans with drug convictions as part of inmate transfer treaty