P.F Chang’s files layoff warnings for SC locations, including Myrtle Beach

A P.F. Chang’s logo rests above an entrance to one of the restaurant chains locations, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – P.F. Chang’s has filed WARN notices for potential layoffs for its South Carolina restaurants.

The notice, filed with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, includes restaurants in Myrtle Beach, Mount Pleasant and Greenville.

Statewide, the move could affect about 225 people. The Myrtle Beach property on Farrow Parkway in the Market Common has 75 people that will be affected.

The chain also filed a notice for each of its seven restaurants in North Carolina, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. In other filings, the company states each restaurant could have 75 people affected, indicating further cuts.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro says it is unknown how long the reduction will last due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurants remain open daily with limited indoor seating capacity, as well as takeout and delivery.

