P.F Chang’s files layoff warnings for SC locations, including Myrtle Beach

Business
Posted: / Updated:

A P.F. Chang’s logo rests above an entrance to one of the restaurant chains locations, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – P.F. Chang’s has filed WARN notices for potential layoffs for its South Carolina restaurants.

The notice, filed with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, includes restaurants in Myrtle Beach, Mount Pleasant and Greenville.

Statewide, the move could affect about 225 people. The Myrtle Beach property on Farrow Parkway in the Market Common has 75 people that will be affected.

The chain also filed a notice for each of its seven restaurants in North Carolina, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. In other filings, the company states each restaurant could have 75 people affected, indicating further cuts.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro says it is unknown how long the reduction will last due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

 The restaurants remain open daily with limited indoor seating capacity, as well as takeout and delivery.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 100% 67° 53°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 76° 55°

Thursday

82° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 54°

Friday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Monday

76° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

3 PM
Rain
80%
62°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

5 PM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

7 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
54°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories