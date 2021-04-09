Popular Atlanta dog park concept coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a dog park where pet parents can play as much as their pooches. Fetch Park, popular in Atlanta, is coming to Fifth Avenue in Columbus, the first piece of a new development to be announced from The Cotton Companies.

The project, which is still in the concept and design phase, will include Fetch Park, according to a Cotton Companies news release. Chris Woodruff, president of The Cotton Companies, says the development is a natural next step for redeveloping older properties in Uptown.

“We are bringing life and bustle back to a building that was a center of production and manufacturing in the city for decades,” said Woodruff. “I couldn’t think of a more ideal partner than Fetch to serve as the focal point of community in Uptown and ultimately, Columbus as a whole.”

The Fetch Park concept was pioneered by founder Stephen Ochs, who opened the first location in 2018 in Atlanta. The park will feature a greenspace covered in turf and punctuated with cooling stations, a bath area, shaded seating, outdoor televisions and WIFI. Humans will also have access to a full-service bar operating out of a vintage Airstream. The aesthetic aims to combine the development’s industrial look at feel with Fetch’s old school baseball field design.

“We are excited to partner with The Cotton Companies to make Fetch happen in Columbus,” said Ochs in the news release. “We feel Fetch’s community driven approach to inner city green space is a perfect addition to such an energetic and outdoor focused city.”

The new park is something that should appeal to the dog, as well as the dog owner, Ochs said.

“You come in with or without a pup,” Ochs said. “You can hang out, unleash and unwind with your friends. Your dog gets to run and socialize as well. We will have a 1967 Airstream that will be converted into a coffee bar in the morning. Then beer, wine and liquor in the afternoons.”

Woodruff is convinced the concept will work in Columbus.

“I have seen what Fetch has done in Atlanta,” Woodruff said. “I have been to the park. I have seen how excited people get when they come here with their pups.”

Dogs can play for a daily, monthly or annual fee. You can learn more about the park here. Fetch Park has been featured in regional and national media, including The Travel Channel.

Fetch will open this Fall at 1432 Fifth Ave. It is on a parking lot behind the old Uneeda Glass Company that fronts Sixth Avenue.

The Cotton Companies owns that building and is planning to redevelop it, but has yet to announce the details.

The Cotton Companies, founded in 2016, is a Columbus-based real estate development and investment firm. The company is currently working to open another mixed-use development called Highside Market on 13th Street in downtown Columbus.