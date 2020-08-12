Stein Mart files for bankruptcy amid pandemic turmoil

Business

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Stein Mart (Credit: Diane Macdonald/Moment Mobile ED via Getty Images)

Stein Mart Inc. announced Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and may close all of its stores amid a retail decline fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business,” company CEO and CFO Hunt Hawkins said in a statement.

The company said it has launched a “liquidation process” and expects to close “a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores.”

“The Company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale,” Hawkins said. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”

The 112-year-old company, which operates 281 stores across 30 states, said it is considering strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of its e-commerce operations and related intellectual property.

As the pandemic continues to upset the U.S. economy, the department-store chain has become the latest retailer to fall victim to a tumultuous retail environment.

Several other major retailers have filed Chapter 11 this year, including  Tuesday Morning, JCPenney, Sur La Table, Muji, Pier 1 Imports and Men’s Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands Inc.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 74°

Thursday

92° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 73°

Friday

88° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Saturday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 89° 71°

Monday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

82°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories