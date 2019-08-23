Stock Market restaurant will bring surf and turf menu to Broadway

The owner of a successful Midtown Columbus restaurant is close to opening a new downtown restaurant.

Bryant Walker has the name and the concept. Stock Market: Dueling Kitchens is set for a grand opening early next month in the 1200 block of Broadway.

Walker owns Wicked Hen on 13th Street.

It will be a combination steak house and fish market with an innovative menu. The kitchen staff will be on teams working on either the meat or fish side of the menu, Walker said.

It is in the space that was previously occupied by River & Rail.

Video courtesy of Stock Market Restaurant.