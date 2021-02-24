Sumter County to gain 1000 local jobs as new call center opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One thousand new jobs are coming to Sumter County as TLC Associates finds a home in Americus.

TLC Associates is an inbound and outbound call center. The Center will serve as a central office and a local call center as well as a place for TLC’s other projects around the country.

To celebrate the big day, a ribbon-cutting was hosted at the company’s new facility within the Ted Baldwin Business and Technology Park Complex in Americus.

The company has already hired 150 people and they plan to hire 20-30 people every other week going forward.

“Being able to bring these jobs in here has been fantastic for me. Being local to the community, I’ve been down here 20 years and I actually opened this facility 20 years ago and to be able to bring these jobs back into the facility is fantastic. It makes me feel like I’m giving back to the community that gave to me,” says Scott Anderson, V.P. of Operations for the Southeast Region.

Anderson says he’s happy to be in Americus and is proud to be able to offer people a place of employment after the COVID-19 pandemic has left so many without work.

Many community leaders and business owners showed up today to help welcome the new company to town.

To apply for a job at TLC Associates, click here. Applicants can then choose the Americus location. The company is offering virtual hiring options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.