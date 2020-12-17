Synovus announces leadership transition heading into 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus-based Synovus Bank has announced a new leadership transition heading into 2021. Current chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling will assume the role of executive chairman of the board in April 2021, and president and COO Kevin Blair will succeed Stelling as CEO.

Blair will succeed Stelling as CEO on the same date that Stelling becomes executive chairman, according to a release from Synovus.

Going forward, Stelling will serve as executive chairman of Synovus Financial Corp. and Synovus Bank on or around April 21, 2021 until Jan. 1, 2023 before continuing in an advisory role until Jan. 1, 2025, the company said in a statement.

“I am thrilled we have reached this significant milestone where we unveil our plans for future leadership,” said Stelling. “Kevin and I, along with our entire executive leadership team, have worked closely together over the past several years to grow our company and to effectively navigate and overcome challenges. Kevin’s leadership strengths, innovative mindset, and commitment to our people-first culture and communities make him the right leader for this company at the right time.”

Blair was previously promoted to president and COO of Synovus in December 2019 after serving as the senior executive vice president and COO starting in December 2018. The company says Blair currently leads all major core banking and specialty business lines, technology, operations, credit, HR, marketing, customer experience, and the strategy office.

Stelling has served as a leader for Synovus through what the company calls some of the most challenging and impactful times in its history, from consolidating 30 bank charters into one, a global recession, and now the COVID-19 pandemic and recent unrest across the United States.

In his new role, Stelling will be responsible for board leadership, as well as support and guidance of the company’s strategic and operational initiatives, leadership programs, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) activities. Stelling has served in his role as chairman since January 2012 and was named president and COO in February 2010, then named CEO in October 2010.

“The Board is pleased to announce these next steps in our succession management plan that will ensure a seamless and stable leadership transition for our team members, customers, and shareholders,” said Elizabeth Camp, lead independent director of Synovus’ Board. “We believe Kevin is more than prepared to take on the added responsibilities of CEO and we are grateful to Kessel for his steadfast and transformational leadership for more than a decade. We also appreciate Kessel’s willingness to serve in an active executive role for an extended period, partnering with and supporting Kevin in his new role as they together guide the company forward.”