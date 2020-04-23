Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1

Business

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Target workers are planning a “sickout” for May 1.

Organizers say they do not have enough protection on the front lines of COVID-19.

Target workers want to draw attention to the health risks they face everyday.

A group called Target Workers Unite claims the company is more focused on sales than employee health. The activist group says the company is only taking half measures to protect them against the virus.

The planned sickout also marks International Workers Day or May Day.

Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to its workers, but they are not required to wear them.

In a statement, the company says it is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories