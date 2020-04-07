Tax scams flare up as coronavirus leaves taxpayers uncertain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Tax season is among us and the fruit does not fall to far from the tree which also means it’s scam season, and scammers are taking every angle possible to scam taxpayers during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Scammers are using social media messaging and emails in order to reach out to taxpayers to force them to make payments.

“I just had one myself just came through a day or two ago saying that they wanted information from an individual through the computer. Don’t go giving them information,” said Steve Brown of Mr. Tax of America.

There are five major steps that you should take to avoid falling victim to tax scams, Always use security software, use strong, unique passwords, avoid fishing emails and calls, don’t click unsolicited emails, and protect personal information.

“The IRS has got a procedure set up where you can get a pen number, if you ever have identity theft there is a form you can fill out and you can get a pin number every year so when you file your tax return you get a new pin number so that no one else can file your return if they have your social security number,” said Brown.

According to Brown the Internal revenue service will not call you directly, but he has had customers experience some face to face contact with scammers.

“A few years ago I had a client who was in her mid-80’s and somebody actually showed up at her door, flashed a phony badge and demanded that she write out a check for five thousand dollars she did it and made it out to the IRS. The check was forged Mrs. Smith and cashed,” said Brown.