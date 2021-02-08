 

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. Tesla says it has invested more than $1 billion in Bitcoin and will accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles. In a regulatory filing Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Musk’s electric vehicle company said its board approved of the $1.5 billion investment and potentially more in the future. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla has acquired around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon.

The California company revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other “alternative reserve assets” may grow.

Bitcoin spiked 14% and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

In its fourth quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 billion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

61° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 61° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 68° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 59°
Showers
Showers 76% 66° 59°

Thursday

70° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 70° 58°

Friday

61° / 49°
Rain
Rain 65% 61° 49°

Saturday

57° / 32°
Showers
Showers 51% 57° 32°

Sunday

43° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 43° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
57°

56°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
56°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
51°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

50°

5 AM
Showers
35%
50°

50°

6 AM
Showers
43%
50°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

52°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
52°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
55°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories