Texas ranked best state for business, new DCI survey says

Business

by: Tyler Manning

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the eighth consecutive time, Texas has been ranked the best state for business.

In a survey conducted by Development Counsellors International, Texas earned the number one spot by a wide margin with almost 50% of U.S. corporate executives surveyed favoring the states’ business climate.

“Thanks to our talented workforce, welcoming business climate and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Texas has been named the best state in the nation for business for the eighth consecutive time since 1996,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press statement.

Key factors in Texas’ rank include favorable tax climates, overall pro-business climate and access to talent.

After Texas, Georgia ranked number two, North Carolina ranked number three, Florida ranked number four and Tennessee ranked number five.

The survey is conducted every three years.

