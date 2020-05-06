Thursday will be a big day for Smiths Station economy with opening of new Love’s Travel Stop

After eight months of construction, the new Love’s Travel Stop on U.S. 280 in Smiths Station will open tomorrow morning.

The Love’s will bring a national brand to Smiths Station.

There will be 51 truck parking spots, two RV spots and it will cater to the traveler. There will be two restaurants inside the 11,000-square-foot facility — a Godfather’s Pizza and Chester’s Chicken.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland tells News 3 that it will be an economic shot in the arm for the town’s economy.

“This is a Fortune 500 company, family-owned company, that chose Smiths Station to come when they could have chosen Opelika, Auburn, Phenix City, Columbus,” Copeland said. “It’s an honor. It should be a boast of about $3 million a year in tax revenue.”

The Love’s will be at the intersection of Summerville Road and Highway 280.