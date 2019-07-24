Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar plans Georgia expansion, targets Columbus Area

Leading full-service family sports bar Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar has announced plans to launch an expansion in Georgia, with a focus on the greater Atlanta metro area.

As part of the push for local developments, the “growing brand already has deals inked for Columbus, Augusta, and Savannah.” Walk-On’s is reportedly looking for “motivated franchise partners to develop up to 10 new locations throughout the Atlanta metro area plus an additional 10 locations spread out across Columbus, Augusta, Macon, Savannah, Athens, Albany, Warner Robins, and Valdosta,” all of which will be single or multi-unit deals.

Walk-On’s originally comes from Baton Rouge, La. and has “become an increasingly popular eatery, offering signature Louisiana-inspired menu items,” said a representative for Walk-On’s.

The brand, started in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University, says it leans on the “true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture.”

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar

“As we grow in Georgia, we’re committed to fulfilling our vision of consistently offering an unparalleled dining experience,” said Landry. “Walk-On’s is hands-down the best quality and our ability to provide our guests with a true game day experience outmatches the competition- all of which has created a loyal customer following directly contributing to our over $5 million average unit volume.”