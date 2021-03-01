 

Walmart removes $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery service

Business

by: Heath Higgs, KNWA/KFTA,

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is removing its $35 minimum order requirement to receive its Express delivery service, the company announced on its corporate blog Monday.

The Bentonville-based retailer currently offers Express delivery — which allows orders to be delivered to customers within two hours — in nearly 3,000 stores.

The Express delivery service costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge, and there is no markup on items. Walmart+ members only have to pay the $10 Express fee.

“Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product. “Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it.”

Walmart says it relies on its team of more than 170,000 personal shoppers to pick customers’ orders.

To see if Express delivery is offered in your area, visit walmart.com/grocery and search for your ZIP code.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 67° 45°

Tuesday

48° / 42°
Rain
Rain 98% 48° 42°

Wednesday

63° / 40°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 12% 63° 40°

Thursday

68° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 42°

Friday

65° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 65° 45°

Saturday

62° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 62° 36°

Sunday

64° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 64° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
65°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
58°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
22%
55°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

49°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

48°

6 AM
Showers
51%
48°

47°

7 AM
Rain
71%
47°

46°

8 AM
Rain
70%
46°

46°

9 AM
Rain
73%
46°

46°

10 AM
Rain
78%
46°

48°

11 AM
Rain
76%
48°

48°

12 PM
Rain
83%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
83%
48°

48°

2 PM
Rain
84%
48°

48°

3 PM
Rain
86%
48°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories