Wells Fargo adjusting operating hours during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Wells Fargo continues to evaluate the steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19, with many locations adjusting hours and closing lobbies.

Officials with Wells Fargo say they are adjusting standard branch operating hours across the nation. Most branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Branches with Saturday hours will be open from 9 a.m. – noon.

For the most up-to-date information, customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. Many branches are offering drive-up services with lobbies open for appointments only.

Customers can also bank with us from almost anywhere 24 hours a day, 7 days a week using our online and mobile banking features, which include depositing checks, paying bills, transferring money, setting and receiving alerts, and sending and receiving money through Zelle®.

