Calendar of Events honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Columbus community is poised to celebrate the life of slain civil rights leader, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Though his birthday is celebrated this year on Monday, January 17, MLK 2022 actually begins on Saturday, January 15 with the Courier/Eco Latino 5K Run from 9:00 a.m. until Noon beginning at A.J. McClung YMCA.

At 10:00 a.m. on the same day, the Journey Towards Justice Exhibit can be seen at the Columbus Museum.

On Sunday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. the MLK Outdoor Learning Trail Bike Ride gets underway. It begins at the Muscogee County School District Park Lot (2960 Macon Road).

The events culminate on Monday, January 17 with three events: the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity MLK Unity Virtual Breakfast. You can view it Live on www.newbirthoutreach.com.

A Candlelight Unity Processional will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre and ends at Prince Hall Masonic Temple. That’s followed by The Dream Lives: MLK Celebration 2022 beginning at 6:40 p.m. also at Prince Hall Masonic Temple. The keynote speaker for the event is Brandon P. Fleming. According to Linkedin, Fleming is an author and Assistant Debate Coach at Harvard University and Founder/CEO of the Harvard Diversity Project.

Monday also marks the Columbus Consolidated Government’s MLK Day of Service.