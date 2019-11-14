Calhoun County choir teacher arrested for having sexual contact, sending sexual texts with students

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calhoun County choir teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending sexual texts and engaging in sexual contact with students, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Lamar White, 27, is charged with distribution of obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 as a school employee.

The CCSO began the investigation following videos posted to the YouTube channel Hive vs. Predator showed White being approached by two men pretending to be underaged and wanting to meet with White at a Walmart.

The video shows messages between the men and White on the app Grindr. They convince White to meet up at a local Walmart. Once the men confront White at the Walmart, he begins to leave and walks out of the store.

Warning, the video does contain mature language.

White was a choir teacher at Alexandria Middle/High School. He resigned from his position Wednesday.

White is now being held at the Calhoun County Jail on a $6,000 bond for each offense. He has a scheduled court date for Dec. 10.

During the course of the investigation, CCSO was able to arrest a second person from the Hive vs. Predator channel. The subject was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and is being held on a $30,000 bond. They have a court date set for Dec. 9.

LATEST POSTS