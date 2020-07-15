California church says it will defy order limiting services during pandemic

News

by: Jessica Mensch (KTXL) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Defying Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders, Pastor Greg Fairrington announced on Facebook that the chairs at Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin will still be filled with people come Sunday morning.

“I believe my mandate as a pastor is to obey the word of God. Worship is a part of what we do together as a church corporately and we need to do this. This is important that we do this,” he said. “We are not going to allow the government to use data that is not supported factually to shut the church down.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Placer County is one of 32 California counties told to shut down offices, indoor malls, fitness centers, personal care services, and places of worship.

Public health officials say these closures are for the safety of the whole community. Some outbreaks of COVID-19 have been traced back to religious services.

KTXL reached out to Placer County several times Tuesday to see how or if it would be taking any action to enforce the order. The county did not respond by the time this story was filed.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health said in a statement, “This is a statewide requirement and flows from the same legal authority as all of the other state orders.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in May that governors can restrict attendance of religious services due to COVID-19. That means a violation could result in a misdemeanor charge punishable with a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in prison.

Fairrington denied requests for an interview.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
92°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

91°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories