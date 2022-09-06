ALABAMA (WRBL) – A California woman has pleaded guilty to a 2017 Tuscaloosa County murder. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, on Aug. 31, 2022, Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder during the course of kidnapping.

Confetti-Duenas, of San Francisco, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, following her guilty plea for the murder of Jennifer Raven Nevin.

Marshall’s office said on July 15, 2017, Nevin was was kidnapped from the Cottondale area while attending a party. Nevin would later be beaten and kicked repeatedly, and finally shot four times, with her body being discovered two day later.

According to officials, Confetti-Duenas, along with Koran Rashad Lewis and Kendrick Ky’Andre Marshall, attended a party where Nevin was also present.

Confetti-Duenas and one of her codefendant mistakenly believed Nevin had been involved in a plot to rob them earlier that evening, according to Marshall.

A friend of Nevin’s, Confetti-Duenas convinced the victim to get in the vehicle with her, the codefendants and another female.

According to officials, after Nevin was lured to the vehicle by her friend, Confetti-Duenas and a codefendant repeatedly threatened to kill her while a gun was being pointed at her. Confetti-Duenas then drove to an area off of Watermelon Road, where the assault and murder happened.

On July 18, 2017, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Confetti-Duenas along with the others involved. They were charged with capital murder during the course of first-degree kidnapping.

“Ms. Confetti-Duenas gave no regard to the life of Jennifer Nevin when she willfully participated in the kidnapping and violent murder of her victim,” said Marshall. “She will pay for her crimes by serving a sentence of life without parole.”

Confetti-Duenas’ codefendants’ cases remain pending in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court.