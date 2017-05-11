Call goes out to sickle cell patients in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. — About 1,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease each year in the U.S. The President of the local Sickle Cell association says she believes there are more people living in our area with sickle cell disease than have come forward. She wants to reach them and help.

Lois Williams is getting the word out to those in our area with sickle cell disease to attend a “Get Acquainted” orientation. She wants to let them know the resources that area available right here in our area.

“The kind of activities that we have every year and to teach them more about what the association is all about and hopefully to start participating with the support group more,” says Williams, President of the Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region.

Kenneth Latimore, a sickle cell patient, says he’s never let the disease stop him from enjoying life. He wants to mentor kids with the disease.

“I know what they’re going through and I want to be able to talk to them and mentor them about sickle cell,” says Latimore.

The “Get Acquainted Orientation” is Saturday, May 20th from 10:00 am-12:30 pm at the Columbus Public Library, CB&T Room (side B).

For more information you can call (706) 566-6329.