Call to wear lime green on May 5 on Children’s Mental Health Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Thursday, May 5 is National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. To help call attention to the issue, mental health experts are asking people to wear lime green. Statistics show 1 in 5 children in America has a diagnosed mental illness. One place they’re getting help is the New Horizons Sky Club House. The kids ages 5 to 11 have to be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder by a board certified psychiatrist.

“Hopefully by the time fifth grade comes around they’ve learned how to manage their behaviors in a positive way, they’re taking their medication regularly, they’re not having the difficulties with their families and friends,” said Susan Gallagher, Development, Marketing, and Community Relations Director for New Horizons Behavioral Health.

The kids are picked up from various schools and brought to the Sky Clubhouse. They’re offered therapy, homework help, and various lessons in life skills.

To learn more about the Sky Clubhouse, visit www.nhbh.org