Calm weekend ahead before heading into an active weather pattern next week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Morning showers and clouds have exited leaving a beautiful afternoon across the Chattahoochee Valley as we wrap up the week. Heading into the weekend you’ll notice a brief drop in morning low readings as they dip into the 50s with a very pleasant afternoon for Saturday and Sunday.

For the start of next week we will likely see an active pattern shaping up, starting with a weak boundary late Monday into early Tuesday with a quick shot of some showers with temperatures rebounding into the low to mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday is trending to a severe weather setup across the southeast with an advancing frontal system which will bring some strong storms to the region. At this time too early for any specifics, but strong storms will be likely.

Once this system clears on Thursday we see the return of cooler and drier air behind it. Morning lows are trending to drop into the 40s with afternoon highs struggling to get out of the 60s and low 70s.