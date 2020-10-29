Calvary Christian School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Catherine Silva, a 1st grade teacher at Calvary Christian School, is our latest winner for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams and Kinetic Credit Union’s Clint Perkins.

Ms. Silva was nominated by Erica Brasher. Ms. Basher noted that she loves her students and works closely with the parents of the students.

Ms. Silva reacted very surprised and humbled upon receiving the award. Ms. Silva has been teaching for 15 years and still has a strong passion for teaching. She stated she loves to see how much progress her students make during the school year as well as their kind personalities.

