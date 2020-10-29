Calvary Christian School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nominate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Nominee Below

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Catherine Silva, a 1st grade teacher at Calvary Christian School, is our latest winner for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams and Kinetic Credit Union’s Clint Perkins.

Ms. Silva was nominated by Erica Brasher. Ms. Basher noted that she loves her students and works closely with the parents of the students.

Ms. Silva reacted very surprised and humbled upon receiving the award. Ms. Silva has been teaching for 15 years and still has a strong passion for teaching. She stated she loves to see how much progress her students make during the school year as well as their kind personalities.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Silva, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 51°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 79° 51°

Friday

68° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 57°

Sunday

73° / 41°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 73° 41°

Monday

61° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 40°

Tuesday

67° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 45°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories