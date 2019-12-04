Cameron Manufacturing & Design lays off 50 employees, CEO blames China trade war

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Cameron Manufacturing & Design CEO Matthew Sharpe says the ‘global economic crisis’ spurred by tariffs on China has frozen capital expenditures from international customers, leading to 50 employees being laid off from the Horseheads manufacturer.

Sharpe says they hope to learn by mid-January or February if the situation improves that would allow some or all of these workers to be recalled. But, he adds, that would be based on their individual ‘skill sets.’

An employee recently laid off tells 18 News that some employees with 35 years experience were among those laid off.

Cameron Manufacturing and Design was founded in 1983 by Frank LaViola Sr., specializing in welding/fabrication, engineering services, and machining.

According to their website, Cameron Manufacturing and Design employs “200 skilled employees and operates in a 125,000 square foot manufacturing complex.”