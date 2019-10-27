Camp Hill man killed in two-vehicle crash in Dadeville

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – A Camp Hill man has died in a two-vehicle crash just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

ALEA State Troopers say Miguel Evans, 26, was killed when the 2015 Nissan Versa he was driving collided with a 2010 Honda Accord. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near Alabama 49, inside the city limits of Dadeville. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

