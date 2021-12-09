Candidate for DeKalb County Sheriff charged with impersonating an officer, sheriff’s office confirms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man running for DeKalb County Sheriff was charged with impersonating an officer, according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Terry Wayne Wadsworth, 57, was charged with impersonating a peace officer and computer tampering.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest on Thursday, saying Wadsworth was arrested by the State Bureau of Investigations on Friday, December 3.

“He was booked into our jail, but we were not involved with the arrest or investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Wadsworth filed to run for sheriff in May. On his campaign’s Facebook page, Wadsworth says he, “is a 22-year veteran with 15 years of experience in law enforcement.”

His bond was set at $1,000.