ADCO is recalling about 142,740 of its Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream Moonlit Wave Candles after two reports the flame height can reach above the glass, causing the glass to break. No injuries were reported.

The candles were sold exclusively at Dollar Tree Stores nationwide from July 2020 through September 2020.

Consumers should immediately stop using the candles and contact Dollar Tree at (800) 876-8697 for a full refund.