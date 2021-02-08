Cannon used at Michigan baby shower explodes, kills man

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan are reporting the death of a man in a explosion that occurred during a baby shower.

A small cannon device was fired in the backyard of a home in Gaines Township on Saturday by the homeowner. The cannon blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified 26-year-old Hartland man who was standing nearby.

Authorities say the man was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died of his injuries.

The explosion also damaged three vehicles. Michigan State Police and the Gaines Township Fire Department are investigating.