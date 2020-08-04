Canopy blows off on Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach

News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Canopy has blown off on the Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach.

Watch the video above taken by ObiWanKaineobi on Twitter.

MORE ISAIAS COVERAGE:

