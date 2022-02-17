Can’t find Rice Krispies on store shelves? Here’s why

(WJW) — There’s been a little less snap, crackle, pop in those cereal bowls recently, as yet another popular food has become hard to find. You may have noticed Rice Krispies missing from store shelves, but why?

Some customers have asked that question and have been tweeting at the company, wondering where to find the cereal that’s also used to whip up the popular marshmallow treats.

The company responded and said:

“There is a temporary shortage due to supply constraints in manufacturing. We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we’re working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

In the meantime, you can check which stores might have the cereal in stock on Kellogg’s website.