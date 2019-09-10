Capital Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Opelika grandfather in robbery plot

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL ) – Inside the Lee County Justice Center, jury selection is slated to begin Tuesday in the Capital murder trial of a man accused of robbing and killing an Opelika grandfather and cab driver.

Marquavious Howard is accused of murdering 67-year-old William Foreman in a robbery plot.

Investigators say in August of 2016, Foreman’s cab was found burning along Old Cussetta Road in Columbus. The next morning Foreman’s body was discovered along Lee Road 401 and Lee Road 170 in Salem. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.

Martez Simmons also faces Capital Murder in the case.

News 3 will keep you updated as the trial progresses.