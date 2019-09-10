Capital Murder trial underway for defendant accused of killing three outside Auburn club

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The capital murder trial of an Auburn man accused of gunning down three people outside an Auburn club is happening this week.

Jury selection began Monday in the Capital Murder trial of Tarabien Cobb who stands accused of killing three people when gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot of Mr. D’s Lounge just off North Donahue in April of 2016.

The three victims included 43-year-old Recco Cobb who is a first cousin of the defendant. 32-year-old Roderick Nelms and 25-year-old Jadarrion Spinks were also killed. A fourth person was injured in the shooting outside the club.

