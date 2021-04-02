Capitol Police officer killed in attack identified as 18 year veteran

Police and fire officials stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol Police officer has been killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife.

(Capitol Police officer, William “Billy” Evans)

The suspect died at a hospital. Police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit.

Authorities said the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess.

Video of Friday’s incident shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.

Law enforcement officials identified the slain suspect as 25-year-old Noah Green. Investigators were digging into the suspect’s background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.