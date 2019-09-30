Captain Van Jackson, east Alabama law enforcement icon, retiring after 30 years

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama law enforcement icon is retiring after 30-years of service with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Van Jackson began working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 1990. He spent 25 years in investigations and 15 as Lee County’s Chief Investigator. News 3 spoke with Captain Jackson, who is turning in his badge and gun to study Theology, intending to share God’s word in the community.

In a crowded briefing room within the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Van Jackson ended an emotional farewell speech by singing the last line to the “Good Times” tv show theme song.

“Ain’t we lucky we got ’em? Good times! Y’all praise God, keep your heads up and if you ever need anything, just call me. God Bless you and keep you safe,” said Jackson.

Sheriff Jay Jones has worked with Captain Jackson for three decades as both men continued to be promoted within the Sheriff’s office. Monday, Sheriff Jones handed out what he described as just “plaques of wood and metal” to honor Captain Jackson’s decades of dedication to the Sheriff’s Office. Jones says the sentiments behind the plaques are immeasurable.

“Van has been an absolute rock in our agency, not just in his position as Chief Investigator but as an inspiration to others. His integrity and character are unquestioned,” said Sheriff Jones.

Captain Joe Herman, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the ABI, choked back tears reading a plaque inscribed to Captain Jackson. The two men have worked countless crime scenes since the 1990’s as the agencies worked together to solve some of the state’s most violent crimes for victims and families.

“I am going to miss you. It is right, whenever you needed Van, he was always there for you in so many things,” shared Herman.

Captain Jackson says the time is right to retire and plans on attending an online Seminary school to learn more about the word of God. In all things, Jackson says God and his family have supported him in the sorrows and the highs associated with a career in law enforcement.

“I had a chance to speak for the victim’s families. I had the chance to speak for the officers and their families. I was allowed to speak for what the Sheriff’s office meant and what our purpose was. As a spiritual man, loving the Lord, I feel like it’s the right time. He has blessed me with a career beyond measure,” shared Jackson.

Captain Jimmy Taylor will take over as Chief Investigator within the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Van Jackson has no doubt Taylor along with the investigative division will continue advocating for victims, survivors, and their families.

“He is one of the most compassionate people I have ever met. It’s all about others; it’s not about him. Van has shown others compassion is so important in investigations,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Captain Van Jackson will begin taking online seminary classes on October 18th. He looks forward to having the time to further his study of God’s word and figure out a way to continue his life’s work of serving others with compassion and grace.

“One thing I have learned in this career is that there are a lot of people without hope, and they need something extra. I believe that something extra is faith and trust in God. So I plan on getting a better understanding of that. Whatever direction God takes me in next, I want to be able to pour more into the lives of people in a positive way,” said Jackson.

The WRBL News family thanks Captain Van Jackson for his longtime service to the community and his utmost professionalism when working with members of the media.