CAPTURED: Macon Co. man accused of murdering siblings in custody

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A massive manhunt across the southeast is over as ABI confirms Aaron Flynn Gess was arrested in Louisiana by the Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gess is currently awaiting extradition to Alabama on charges if murdering his brother and sister in Macon County on Sunday.

Tuesday morning, Agents with ALEA’s Alabama Bureau of Investigation confirmed with News 3 they have obtained two Murder Warrants in Macon County for Aaron Flynn Gess.

Investigators say Gess has a history of mental illness, had made threats to resist any type of apprehension and was considered armed and dangerous.

Agents also confirmed Gess worked as an Uber driver prior to the murders, but is no longer with the company.

Gess is accused of murdering his 48-year-old sister, Sharon Gess and his brother 60-year-old William Gess Junior. Coroner Bentley says the siblings’ cause of death remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, East Alabama Medical Center staff remain in mourning over the death of their beloved colleague and friend, Sharon Gess.

Sharon was well-loved and a highly respected member of the leadership team at EAMC as the director of both the Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services (ambulance service).

“We are heartbroken. Our entire EAMC family is devastated and we grieve for Sharon’s family,” said John Atkinson P.R. & Marketing Director with East Alabama Medical Center.

Since Sunday’s murders tributes have been pouring into the family. One Facebook post from Amanda Wiles seemed to capture the light and love personified by Sharon in her role as a caregiver for all at EAMC.

“I didn’t know this lady too well personally but I do know how kind she was to me when we thought Jacob was going to leave this world 3 years ago. My phone died in the ER while we was waiting for the jet to arrive to go to Bham. She was a kind soul who went and used her own money to buy me a charger!! She was there for me the whole time I was in survival mode, overwhelmed, and scared in the ER. Helping guide me through the process. Praying for her loved ones and thankful I was able to meet someone like her,” posted Wiles.

Late Sunday afternoon agencies were called to the family’s property along Tuskegee Street and discovered the brother and sister dead. Agents say the motive for the double homicide is domestic related, but declined to go into specifics.

The case remains under investigation by the Notasulga Police Department, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as well as ABI agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Stay with News 3 for this developing story.