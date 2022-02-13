CAPTURED: Man wanted in Assault of Opelika Police officer located in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station, Alabama driver wanted for injuring an Opelika police officer with his vehicle on Feb. 2 is in custody, according to Opelika’s Police Chief.

Sunday, Feb. 13, Jarren Allen, 33, was captured in Troup County, Georgia, on several charges. The Troup County Sheriff‘s Office will release additional details Monday. Allen is wanted in Opelika for charges of Assault First Degree, Failure to Render Aid, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Investigators say the Opelika Police Officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive, regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival at the grocery store in Tiger Town, the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and then backed up, slinging the officer to the ground, where he sustained significant injuries.

The officer dispatched additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He has been released.