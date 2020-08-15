Car accident on Manchester Expressway leaves one man dead, another critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Saturday morning vehicle crash has left one man dead and another man critically injured.

Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms.

The accident happened near the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Veterans Parkway early Saturday morning.

Witnesses say about three motorcyclists were “weaving in and out of traffic” causing a Columbus Police officer to follow them.

Bryan says the motorcycle moving at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed into a Mustang leaving it totaled.

The drive of the motorcycle died a result. The driver of the Mustang is in critical condition.

Bryan says he has not been in contact with the next of kin.

Stay with News 3.