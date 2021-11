COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A vehicle has driven in to the Aspen Dental office on Veterans Parkway. The building is located at 6783 Veterans Parkway.

Police are on the scene the incident. Information about injuries is not currently available. Police have not said what caused the crash.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.