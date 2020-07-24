Car strikes tractor-trailer in Florence, kills driver and passenger

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle collision in Florence County early Friday morning has left two people dead, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Lee, a tractor-trailer and a car were in a collision just before 5 a.m. on US 378, in Florence County.

The car crossed over the centerline, striking the tractor-trailer. Both the driver and passenger of the car were killed, Lee said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP. Details are limited at this time.

