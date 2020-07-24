Car strikes tractor-trailer in Florence, kills driver and passenger

News

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle collision in Florence County early Friday morning has left two people dead, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Lee, a tractor-trailer and a car were in a collision just before 5 a.m. on US 378, in Florence County.

The car crossed over the centerline, striking the tractor-trailer. Both the driver and passenger of the car were killed, Lee said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP. Details are limited at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Thursday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories