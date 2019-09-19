Car versus motorcycle crash closes section of 13th Avenue

A mid-morning accident has sent one person to the hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

A motorcycle traveling north on 13th Avenue collided with a car traveling south near Springer Street in Midtown Columbus.

As of 11:30 a.m. Columbus police are still investigating and that section of 13th in midtown Columbus remains closed.

“Right now, we are in the early stages of the investigation,” said Columbus Police Lt. Lance Deaton. “Motorcycle versus vehicle at 13th Street and Springer Avenue. One person transported to the hospital.

“Case is still under investigation. We’ve got officers on the scene investigating. We’ve got officers at the hospital, as well. We will have more information later today.”

News 3 will have more as details become available.