 

Cardinals fans donate to Oishei Children’s Hospital following Sunday’s game

News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

After Sunday’s heartbreaking, last-minute loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cardinals’ fanbase is jumping on board Bills Mafia’s cause to help Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Reddit user shaken_bake posted in the AZCardinals subreddit on Monday, asking fellow fans to donate to Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Bills QB Josh Allen’s late grandmother- a cause that Bills fans have already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for.

“On our subreddit and on theirs, in the game thread and post-game thread, they’ve been a class act,” the post read. “Between that, how they’ve responded to Josh Allen losing his grandmother, and their donations to Andy Dalton’s charity, I think we should recognize their fanbase and contribute to a great cause.”

Oishei thanked Cardinals fans for their support on Twitter on Monday.

