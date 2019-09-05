Carolina communities work ahead of Dorian

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Pre-hurricane preparations are underway at our area beaches. On Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Beach town leaders held a news conference to provide an update.

There is currently a mandatory evacuation in effect, and the Snow’s Cut Bridge will be closed once winds reach 45 miles per hour sustained.

There will be a curfew in Carolina Beach beginning Thursday at 8:00 p.m., and alcohol sales will be banned then as well until further notice.

“There is no break in that curfew,” Mayor Benson said. “That curfew starts tomorrow, Thursday, at 8:00 p.m. and lasts until the town manager’s discussion with council decides to lift it. A lot of that’s going to have to do with downed power lines, damage around town.”

Benson says they will have a contractor on standby to begin storm debris cleanup as soon as the all-clear is given.

