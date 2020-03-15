Cascade Hills Church live streams services amid the coronavirus pandemic

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) For many people, the church is a place of worship, finding comfort during troubling times. For members at Cascade Hills Church, the spiritual scriptures will be told through online platforms.

“The bible teaches us a sound mind and you want to use that sound mind to make the right decisions for the concern of those who have health issues and those with weak immune systems,” says Brent Purvis, Pastor of Cascade Hills Church.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases across the world, Pastor Purvis believes suspending services inside of his church is necessary.

“Jesus tells us clearly to love your neighbor like yourself, so the best way that we can love our neighbor is to take the precautionary measures to make sure our neighbor doesn’t get sick,” says Purvis.

Pastor Purvis says there is no timeframe as to when services will be canceled inside of the church due to the coronavirus.

“We’re just taking it day by day and keeping large group gatherings online. Of course, we added 30 hand sanitizing stations and we’ve instructed all of our greeting team to no longer shake hands for a little bit, just smile and wave,” says Purvis.

A decision made not through fear, but in faith.

Pastor Purvis says services were all recorded before airing to the web. He also says besides washing your hands, the best way to protect yourself is with prayer.