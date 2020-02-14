Case continues for suspect charged in Mellon Street double homicide

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A suspect accused of being involved in a double homicide on Mellon Street back in August had his case continued in Superior Court this morning.

23-year-old Terrance Streeter faces a murder charge in the deaths of Albany residents 24-year-old Lyatray Buchanan and 28-year-old Lamonte Muff.

Streeter had a Violation of Probation hearing this morning. Judge Ron Mullins granted an extension for further investigation. News 3 spoke with Streeter’s Attorney Stacey Jackson who says it was a fair decision.

“The state mentioned to the court they were still investigating one of his recent cases and still needed to change the date to get ready for the hearing and it also will allow us to get all of the police reports and some of the investigative materials from the state as well,” says Stacey Jackson, Defense Attorney.

The case will be held in Superior Court on March 10th.