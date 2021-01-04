 

Cat rescued from highway pillar now being treated at El Paso Animal Services

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A cat that was stuck for days on a pillar on Interstate 10 West is being treated by El Paso Animal Services after being rescued on New Year’s Day.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, the cat was seen stuck on top of a highway column near the Fountains of Farrah Wednesday before it was captured days later. It was a team effort between the El Paso Police Department, the Texas Department of Transportation and the El Paso Fire Department to rescue the feline.

El Paso Animal Services said the male cat was given IV fluids for dehydration, but does not have any injuries.

The feline most likely got stuck on the pillar after crawling into a vehicle because of the cold weather, according to Animal Services.

“He probably was going up inside of a car engine to stay warm. Probably hitched a ride in someone’s car inside the engine, probably didn’t even know he was there,” said Dr. Alana Canupp, chief veterinarian at El Paso Animal Services. “He probably fell out, was lucky enough not to get hit and then made his way down to the pillar underneath I-10.”

The cat is not upf ro adoption right now, but Animal Services expects the cat to live a long and healthy life.

Animal Services recommends tapping on the hood of your car before driving off on cold mornings to give any animals a warning to get out.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

47° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 41°

Tuesday

60° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 60° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 59° 40°

Thursday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 67% 54° 41°

Friday

51° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 51° 35°

Saturday

53° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 30°

Sunday

56° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 56° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
46°

45°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
43°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
12%
42°

42°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
42°

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
49°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
52°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

54°

6 PM
Clear
1%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
2%
51°

48°

8 PM
Clear
2%
48°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories