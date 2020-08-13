CAUGHT ON CAMERA: California man pulled from train tracks by police officer

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

LODI, Calif. (CBS News) – A California man was rescued from an on-coming train Wednesday morning after getting his wheelchair stuck on the tracks.

The Lodi Police Department shared video of the dramatic rescue. According to officials, the man got his wheelchair stuck on the train tracks at around 8:44 a.m.

Officials say Officer Erica Urrea jumped into action when she saw what was happening.

Urrea was in the area of Lodi Avenue when she noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw that a train was approaching the man. She immediately exited her patrol vehicle and began running to save the man. As the train was nearing the man and Urrea, she was able to pull the man out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground.

The 66-year-old man suffered a leg injury, He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officials with the Lodi Police Department say they are very proud of Officer Urrea and her heroism, she risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

