WATCH CBS 42 NOW: Feeling anxiety, depression, grief due to COVID-19? Mental health resources available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, health experts say they have seen a dramatic increase in calls related to mental health care.

May is Mental Health Awareness month. It is an opportunity to raise awareness for psychological health concerns and conditions and promote increased access to care and treatment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families and personal counseling services are now offering telehealth, in order to reach those in need as quarantine orders are in place.

Impact Family Counseling just received a grant from the FCC (FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION) to provide Telehealth therapy to local communities.

Mental health care and accessibility are important, especially during a global pandemic. This grant will help ease the stress of families across the city by allowing us to continue to provide therapy services through Telehealth. George Casey, Executive Director of Impact

For more information about Impact Family Counseling, visit www.ImpactAL.org

Or to make an appointment call (205)-916-0123

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Text GO to 741741 to reach a trained Crisis Counselor through the Crisis Text Line, a global not-for-profit organization. It is free, 24/7, and confidential.

